If you an NHL hockey fan, you’ve probably noticed that former University of Nebraska-Omaha Maverick forward Jake Guentzel is having a great postseason. In fact, he’s on a fabulous run. As far as U.S-born players go, Guentzel is re-writing the history books. Currently, during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Guentzel leads the Penguins in goals with 12

Monday, against the Nashville Predators, Guentzel scored the game-winning goal to give the Penguins 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

On Wednesday night, during game two, Guentzel scored the Penguins first two goals and helped lead the Penguins to a 2-0 series lead. For those keeping track at home, Guentzel scored three consecutive goals during games one and two for the Penguins, including two game-winning goals.

Guentzel’s 12 goals rank him second all-time in goals by a rookie in a single postseason. Guentzel needs two goals to tie former Minnesota North Star forward Dino Ciccarelli who scored 14 goals during in 1981 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With his two goals in game two, Guentzel (12g-7a—19pts) passed Joe Mullen (7ga-11a—18 pts) and Jeremy Roenick (7ga-11a—18 pts) for most points by U.S.-born rookies during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

According to the NHL, Guentzel’s goal 0:10 into the third period was 0:01 shy of fastest to start a period in a Stanley Cup Final (0:09–by the Canadiens Brian Skrudland, OT in 1986 GM 2)

No time wasted as Guentzel jumps all over goal #12 to start a wild third for the @penguins. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/VCQXmsMHLb — NHL (@NHL) June 1, 2017

And let’s take a look at goal number one by Guentzel.