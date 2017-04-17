After three seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (2013-16), Jake Guentzel signed a professional contract with the Pittsburg Penguins in May of 2016. That move has paid off for the Penguins.

Watching the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ve probably noticed that the former Mavericks has made the transition from college hockey to the NHL successfully. On Sunday, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Guentzel scored a hat trick playing on the same forward line as All-World forward Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary. After a semi-rough season in 2016-17, Guentzel is giving Mavericks fans something to cheer about.

In the last eight games that Guentzel has played in, he’s scored (9g-4a—13pts), he’s also a plus-two. In three playoff games, Guentzel has scored (4g-1a—5pts).

Guentzel didn’t just emerge during the last eight games. I went back and took a look at his game logs, since February 19, 2017, Guentzel has been red-hot scoring (14g-13a—27pts).

Below is the game-winning goal against the Blue Jackets. You can see his other two goals by clicking on the following links. (goal one) , (goal two)

Guentzel’s hat trick goal wins it for Pittsburgh in OT, but please look at this work by Sidney Crosby pic.twitter.com/G1mUguDjii — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 17, 2017

Guentzel was drafted by the Penguins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In 108 games with the Mavericks, he scored (40g-79—119pts), he was also a plus-13.