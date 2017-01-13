Fresh off his experience with the Canadian World Junior team, freshman forward Tyson Jost was disappointed with his team’s loss in the finals of the WJHC. No player wants to lose a hockey championship in a shootout. Jost is ready to move forward and help his team during the second half of the season. Results aside, Jost was impressed with the reception that Team Canada received from the hometown fans.

“I can’t really explain it,” Jost said. “That final game, it’s something I will never experience again, just because of (all) the fans that were in that building. I don’t know what the total amount was, but it had to be around 20,000. I think that’s how many seats there were because there wasn’t an empty seat in the building. Just the support that we get around hockey Canada – down there – it was something that was pretty awesome. You couldn’t even hear yourself think sometimes because the crowd was so loud on the bench.”

Jost continued, “Yeah, It was an awesome experience. Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted, losing in the shootout. I think that’s something that’s pretty miserable to look back on. It’s something that I am trying to forget. Even though it so hard to do because it was a goal of mine; it was a dream of mine since I was young.

“To say the least, it was an awesome experience and I definitely learned a lot from the hockey side of things. It also gave me the confidence to come back here and help this team win.”