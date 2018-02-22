By now, you’ve probably heard that Team USA Women’s hockey team beat Team Canada in the gold medal game. This day had been building for a long time. It’s been 20 years since the women last won a gold medal in hockey. Team USA last won gold medal in women’s hockey during the 1998 Nagano Olympic games.
After finding little to keep my attention during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games — USA hockey fans finally have another gold medal to celebrate. Do you believe in miracles? Yes!
Leading the way for the team USA was a couple of kids from Grand Forks, ND, the Lamoureux twins Monique and Jocelyn.
During the first period, former Wisconsin Badgers star Hillary Knight’s beautiful marker gave Team USA a 1-0 lead.
Here’s the game-tying goal by Monique Lamoureux-Morando.
And finally, here’s the game-winning goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson to seal it for Team USA.
Monique on her sister’s goal.
“It’s a move that our coach Peter Elander worked on with us over the last four years, not just on the goalie, but against defenders,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said.
Jocelyne is known for her filthy, highlight goals. A trip down memory lane.
2 thoughts on “Lamoureux Times 2 = Gold”
I am a hockey fan who never really watched women’s hockey. I always thought the skills and speed would be inferior to the men’s game. Before watching both US-CAN games, I was probably one of many who thought the same thing. Wow – was I wrong. That 4-on-4 OT showed incredible skill and speed on both sides. Even if the US would have lost, some of the most exciting hockey viewing ever. The ladies can play!!!!!
These two teams are the most talented and then the Finnish team. They took bronze.
