By now, you’ve probably heard that Team USA Women’s hockey team beat Team Canada in the gold medal game. This day had been building for a long time. It’s been 20 years since the women last won a gold medal in hockey. Team USA last won gold medal in women’s hockey during the 1998 Nagano Olympic games.

After finding little to keep my attention during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic games — USA hockey fans finally have another gold medal to celebrate. Do you believe in miracles? Yes!

Leading the way for the team USA was a couple of kids from Grand Forks, ND, the Lamoureux twins Monique and Jocelyn.

During the first period, former Wisconsin Badgers star Hillary Knight’s beautiful marker gave Team USA a 1-0 lead.

Here’s the game-tying goal by Monique Lamoureux-Morando.

TIE GAME! A nice save leads to a breakaway goal by @moniquelam7 to knot @TeamUSA @usahockey women and Canada at 2 late in the third! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/R7Kzi4a9HS pic.twitter.com/1SG7VQfW68 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

And finally, here’s the game-winning goal by Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson to seal it for Team USA.

If you needed a better look at how DIRTY Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's game winning goal was 😱 https://t.co/wkOWa0qwZl pic.twitter.com/7GRRCOkoNk — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Monique on her sister’s goal.

“It’s a move that our coach Peter Elander worked on with us over the last four years, not just on the goalie, but against defenders,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said.

Jocelyne Lamoureux's signature shootout move is called "Oops I Did It Again" 😂

cc: @britneyspears pic.twitter.com/4pwYHiEx7N — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 22, 2018

Jocelyne is known for her filthy, highlight goals. A trip down memory lane.