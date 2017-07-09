During the last week in June, ESPN the Magazine released their yearly edition of the Body Issue. ESPN has been publishing the Body Issue since 2009.
One of the main highlights; the U.S. Women’s National Hockey team. Six players from Team USA appeared in the feature. I am sure UND fans will recognize a few of the names. Yes, the Lamoureux twins made the Body Issue.
Here’s the list of Team USA members that were featured: Kacey Bellamy, defenseman, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson forward, Alex Rigsby, goaltender, Meghan Duggan, Forward, Brianna Decker, Forward, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, defenseman. Also, the Women’s WCHA was well represented (Wisconsin 3, UND 2).
Reading Twitter and social media, there were fans that took issue with the ESPN feature. I thought ESPN’s Body Issue was done respectfully. I will leave that judgment up to the individual readers.
Here’s another tweet featuring Team USA.
San Jose Sharks players Joe Thornton and Brent Burns were also featured in the Body Issue.
As you can see from the embedded tweet, Former Marine Kirstie Ennis made the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. Ennis served her country with honor and distinction and was almost killed in action in Afghanistan.