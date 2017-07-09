During the last week in June, ESPN the Magazine released their yearly edition of the Body Issue. ESPN has been publishing the Body Issue since 2009.

One of the main highlights; the U.S. Women’s National Hockey team. Six players from Team USA appeared in the feature. I am sure UND fans will recognize a few of the names. Yes, the Lamoureux twins made the Body Issue.

Here’s the list of Team USA members that were featured: Kacey Bellamy, defenseman, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson forward, Alex Rigsby, goaltender, Meghan Duggan, Forward, Brianna Decker, Forward, Monique Lamoureux-Morando, defenseman. Also, the Women’s WCHA was well represented (Wisconsin 3, UND 2).

Reading Twitter and social media, there were fans that took issue with the ESPN feature. I thought ESPN’s Body Issue was done respectfully. I will leave that judgment up to the individual readers.

How posing nude for the ESPN body issue wasn't even the bravest thing the 🇺🇸 women's hockey team did in 2017. WATCH: https://t.co/HZRgH8VSAm pic.twitter.com/DK6vctnqvg — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 6, 2017

Here’s another tweet featuring Team USA.

The U.S. women's hockey team for the 2017 ESPN Body Issue. Strong is beautiful. (PC: ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ilscwqQjoK — Women's Hockey News (@WoHoNews) July 5, 2017

San Jose Sharks players Joe Thornton and Brent Burns were also featured in the Body Issue.

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the ESPN Body Issue photoshoot for Joe Thornton and Brent Burns https://t.co/jvhyJldS0s pic.twitter.com/JugqizPp7n — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 30, 2017

As you can see from the embedded tweet, Former Marine Kirstie Ennis made the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue. Ennis served her country with honor and distinction and was almost killed in action in Afghanistan.