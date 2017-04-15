At the end of Friday’s game between the Pittsburg Penguins and the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matt Calvert crosschecked Tom Kuhnhackl in the back of the neck breaking his stick in two pieces. After the crosscheck in question, Calvert then hits Kuhnhackl as he’s hunched over in a vulnerable position. From my perspective, it appears that Calvert also hits him in the head with his shoulder.

There’s no defending this move. I am all for playing heavy, rough hockey, but this is outright thuggery. In my opinion, the NHL’s Department of Players Safety has no choice but to suspend Calvert. I’d like to see the NHL suspend him for the rest of this series. This is unacceptable and is an attempt to injure.

Just for the record, the Penguins beat the Blue Jackets 4-1. According to his bio on TSN.CA, Calvert has never been suspended by the NHL.

Matt Calvert WFT. crosschecks Kuhnhackl for no reason and so hard it breaks his stick #Pens #Penguins #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/98hMVQCs1m — Ryan Marks (@RJM_Productions) April 15, 2017

Here’s another look at the play in question.