At the 05:24 mark of the first period, Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for this cross-check on Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby. Not a good turn of events for the Penguins’ top player.

During his NHL career, Crosby has suffered numerous concussions. After the hit in question, Crosby went down the tunnel to the locker room.

So, do you agree with the call? Was that the right call? Should Niskanen have received a five-minute major for that hit? Do you feel the hit is worthy of a fine or a suspension?

Sidney Crosby headed to the locker room after a cross check to the head from Matt Niskanen pic.twitter.com/0a3ngINLhi — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 1, 2017

NBC’s Pierre McGuire agreed with the officials call. I agree that a penalty was warranted. I also believe that you’re responsible for your actions on the ice.