Former University of North Dakota goalie Zane McIntyre has been recalled by the Boston Bruins. In 12 games with the Providence Bruins, McIntyre is 10-0-0, 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage. McIntyre leads the AHL in GAA and save percentage. This will be McIntyre’s second stint in the NHL. In three games with the Bruins, McIntyre was 0-2-0, 4.03 GAA and .859 save percentage.

The Bruins are set to embark on a four-game road trip against Florida, Carolina, St. Louis and Nashville. The Bruins will return home on January 14, 2017, and take on the Philadelphia Flyers in a Saturday matinee. It will be interesting to see if the Bruins start McIntyre against the Flyers who are coached by his former head coach Dave Hakstol.

On Thursday, McIntyre was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star team.

Per Providence Bruins Release: McIntyre has been one of the best goalies in the AHL this year and has won nine straight games between the pipes. The 24-year old Thief River Falls, Minn. native is 10-0-0 in 12 appearances for Providence this season and leads the AHL with a 1.41 GAA and a .951 save percentage. He was named CCM/AHL Goaltender of the Month for December after going 9-0-0 with a 1.65 GAA and a .947 save percentage, stopping 269 of 284 shots. Originally a 6th round pick (#165 overall) in the 2010 Entry Draft #165 by Boston, McIntyre made his NHL debut October 25 in relief against Minnesota and earned his first start the following day against the New York Rangers.

Anton Khudobin cleared thru waivers and skated w/the Bruins this am. One would suspect Zane McIntyre replaces him ahead of 4-game road trip — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) January 5, 2017

McIntyre will replace Anton Khudobin who has cleared waivers and was sent to Providence. In eight games with the Bruins, Khudobin is 1-5-0, 3.06 GAA and .885 save percentage. Career Numbers: Khudobin has played eight seasons in the NHL and is 44-41-8, 2.45 GAA and .917 save percentage.

In 42 games, the Bruins are 20-17-4. Rask has started 31-of-41 games this season and is 19-9-0, 2.00 GAA .926 save percentage. The Bruins only have one win from a goalie that isn’t named Rask.

Today, McIntyre met with the media after practice. McIntyre is real excited. He’s also feeling good.