This weekend, the NHL held their 2017 Entry Draft. Today, incoming freshman forward Grant Mismash was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the second round (61st overall). Mishmash becomes only the second UND hockey player ever to be drafted by the Predators. For those that are wondering, the other UND hockey player drafted by the Predators was Wade Murphy.

According to a UND press release, Mismash became the 174th UND player taken in the NHL Entry Draft since 1963 and the first to go in the second round since Florida selected Rocco Grimaldi in 2011.

This is the 18th year in a row that UND has had at least one player drafted in the NHL Entry Draft. On the flip side of that, this is the first time since 1999 that UND has had only one player drafted.

Grant Mismash (NSH, 2nd rd) the lone UND player taken in the NHL Draft this year. The last time UND had just one draft pick was 1999. — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 24, 2017

The Tweet from his draft team.