The Mayor John Hoven is reporting that the L.A. Kings are closing to signing former University of Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Neal Pionk. UND fans will remember him, as the guy that ran over Cam Johnson during the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. I doubt many UND fans will miss him all that much.

The UMD D-Core is going be very young during the 2017-18 season. Bulldog beat writer Matt Wellens breaks down some of the new additions to the UMD defense.

Today, the University of Michigan will announce that Michigan Tech head coach Mel Pearson is the new Wolverines head coach replacing Red Berenson who retired after coaching 33 seasons at Michigan. Under Berenson, Michigan was 848-426-92 (.654).

It will be interesting to see who replaces Pearson at MTU. Pearson coached at MTU from 2011-17, posting a 118-92-29 (.554) record. According to MLive.com, Berenson, is going to be a “special advisor” to athletic director Warde Manuel.

Every spring the NCAA holds its annual coaches meetings. It will be interesting to see if the rumor about the University of North Dakota being offered a spot in the Big Ten Hockey Conference will finally fizzle out. There’s been an individual that’s been tweeting about this rumor. The same guy has been posting these rumors at Minnesota Scout.

Funny thing, I’ve done some checking and no one from the college hockey media seems to know who this guy is. So, we’ll find out soon if there is any credence to these rumors.

Yes, I know, a number of Gopher fans have pointed out that he predicted the P.J. Fleck hiring at Minnesota. Fleck’s hiring was telegraphed on Twitter and the Blogosphere, so, everyone knew Minnesota was after him hard and heavy.

Here’s another one tweet pertaining to the same subject. I’ve been following this closely and if anything breaks I will post it.