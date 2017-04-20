This story has seemed to take on a life of its own. Yesterday, Mike Chambers of the Denver post penned this: Denver Pioneers coach Jim Montgomery to interview with Florida Panthers. Let’s just say, a few quotes from Denver head coach Jim Montgomery caught my eye.

“If my situation was to change, I think they would think long and hard about changing too,” Montgomery said of his top-three scorers. “If I was to leave, I know one of those guys for sure is gone.” (Denver Post)

Translation: Henrik Borgstrom could be following me to south beach if I take a job with the Florida Panthers. Let’s not forget, Troy Terry and Dylan Gambrell could end up leaving Denver, too. Seriously, they’re highly talented prospects and their draft teams might be anxious to get them into their programs. They’ve also reached the pinnacle of their college hockey careers.

I guess we’ll find out soon.

The University of North Dakota hockey team lost a lot of talented players to early departures (Paul LaDue, Luke Johnson, Nick Schmaltz, Troy Stecher, Keaton Thompson) after winning a NCAA title. Three of these players went on to get significant playing time with their NHL team.

“In life there are only so many opportunities and you have to listen,” Montgomery said of being wooed by NHL teams. “But it’s going to have to take the perfect situation for me to leave Denver. There is no indication from Florida that I’m they’re No. 1 guy — or No. 2 or No. 3 guy. I’m just going to sit and talk with them.” (Denver Post)

I think Montgomery is right, you only get so many opportunities in this life. However, you don’t just jump at any opportunity, you might weight the pros and the cons before you consider leaving from another job.

I will follow this story and update when necessary. Just for the record, I do like it when people with college hockey backgrounds are successful at the next level. Here’s a video from the Denver Post newsroom.

