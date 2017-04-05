In what could be classified as a week of bad news, the University of North Dakota received some much-need good news. Forwards Austin Poganski and Shane Gersich will return to the team for the 2017-18 season.
The roster for the 2017-18 season is just about solidified. Fans are waiting for an update from Matej Tomek. There’s some speculation that he might look for another option with All-American goalie Cam Johnson returning for his senior season.
There was some speculation that Poganski was going to sign a professional deal after Andy Strickland sent out this tweet.
A week later, Strickland tweeted this. All that speculation had been put to rest with today’s announcement.
Having Gersich back for the 2017-18 season is very good news for the Hawks. After losing two of their top-four goal scorers (Brock Boeser, Tyson Jost) to the NHL, the Hawks will have a good base moving forward.
A Look at the Numbers
Gersich led UND in points scoring (21g-16a—37pts), he was also a plus-16. In two season with UND, Gersich has played in 77 games scoring (30g-18a—48pts), he’s also a plus-31.
Poganski was fifth in scoring (12g-13a—25pts), he was also a plus-six. In three season at UND, Poganski has played in 122 games, scoring (26g-38a—64pts), he’s also a plus-27. During the 2015-16 season, he played on the famed heavy line.
While the offseason never seems to end, here are a few blasts from the past to get you through the next few months. There’s Gersich’s spin-o-rama 3X3 overtime goal against the Denver Pioneers.
And let’s not forget Pogo’s game-ending penalty shot against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs during the magical 2015-16 season. With the whole arena on their feet, Pogo ended the game sending the crowd into a frenzy. This was also one of those statement games that helped propel the team into the playoffs.