In what could be classified as a week of bad news, the University of North Dakota received some much-need good news. Forwards Austin Poganski and Shane Gersich will return to the team for the 2017-18 season.

The roster for the 2017-18 season is just about solidified. Fans are waiting for an update from Matej Tomek. There’s some speculation that he might look for another option with All-American goalie Cam Johnson returning for his senior season.

Can confirm that forwards Austin Poganski and Shane Gersich have both made the decision to return to @UNDmhockey next season. #UNDproud — Jayson Hajdu (@JaysonHajdu) April 5, 2017

There was some speculation that Poganski was going to sign a professional deal after Andy Strickland sent out this tweet.

#stlblues prospect Austin Poganski likely to leave North Dakota after three seasons. 25 points in 40 games this season #sioux — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) March 26, 2017

A week later, Strickland tweeted this. All that speculation had been put to rest with today’s announcement.

Sounding like Austin Poganski is leaning towards returning to school. Expected to finish semester before making 100% decision https://t.co/qopaSsh2C3 — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) April 3, 2017

Having Gersich back for the 2017-18 season is very good news for the Hawks. After losing two of their top-four goal scorers (Brock Boeser, Tyson Jost) to the NHL, the Hawks will have a good base moving forward.

A Look at the Numbers

Gersich led UND in points scoring (21g-16a—37pts), he was also a plus-16. In two season with UND, Gersich has played in 77 games scoring (30g-18a—48pts), he’s also a plus-31.

Poganski was fifth in scoring (12g-13a—25pts), he was also a plus-six. In three season at UND, Poganski has played in 122 games, scoring (26g-38a—64pts), he’s also a plus-27. During the 2015-16 season, he played on the famed heavy line.

While the offseason never seems to end, here are a few blasts from the past to get you through the next few months. There’s Gersich’s spin-o-rama 3X3 overtime goal against the Denver Pioneers.

And let’s not forget Pogo’s game-ending penalty shot against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs during the magical 2015-16 season. With the whole arena on their feet, Pogo ended the game sending the crowd into a frenzy. This was also one of those statement games that helped propel the team into the playoffs.