Things just got real. There’s going to be a new head coach behind the Huskies bench next season. Breaking News: St. Cloud State head coach Bob Motzko is leaving the Huskies to coach the Minnesota Gophers.

Randy Johnson, StarTribune — St. Cloud State coach Bob Motzko will replace Don Lucia as Gophers hockey coach, sources told the Star Tribune on Tuesday. Motzko turned 57 on Tuesday, one week after Lucia announced he was stepping down “on my terms” alongside Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle. Sources said a team meeting will take place today at Minnesota, as well as at St. Cloud, to inform players.

This past season, Motzko lead the Huskies to a 25-9-6, and a 16-4-4 NCHC record. The Huskies were bounced in the first round of the NCAA tourney by the Air Force Falcons. In 13 season behind the Huskies bench, Motzko has a 276-192-49 (.581) record.

Developing Story

Per University of Minnesota press release:

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced that he has hired Bob Motzko as the new head coach of the Gopher Men’s Hockey program, pending Board of Regents approval of the agreement. Motzko, a Minnesota native and an assistant coach for the two most recent Gopher national championship teams, has spent the past 13 years building St. Cloud State into a national program. “After 13 years competing against Bob, we are excited to welcome him back to Gopher Hockey, where he had so much success as an assistant earlier in his career,” said Coyle. “Bob has a unique perspective on the program. He grew up rooting for the Gophers, he’s coached for the Gophers and he’s coached against the Gophers. He’s spent much of his career and most of his life in Minnesota. He fully understands this program’s historic legacy and its unique place in our state’s culture. I know he will add to the tradition and success Gopher Hockey has enjoyed for nearly 100 years.”

St Cloud State now finds itself looking for a new head coach to head their hockey programs. It will be interesting to see who takes over the Huskies hockey program.

“I want to thank Bob Motzko for helping position St. Cloud State University among the nation’s elite intercollegiate men’s hockey programs,” St. Cloud State University Director of Athletics Heather Weems said in a release. “As an alum of St. Cloud State, Coach Motzko has set a new standard of excellence for the Huskies. This commitment will continue as St. Cloud State begins a national search for its new head coach.”

Hmm.