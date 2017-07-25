Trevor Olson scores during the Frozen Faceoff (Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering its fifth season. In the first four seasons, two NCHC teams have won a NCAA title (DU 2017, UND 2016).

With the 2017-18 season approaching, I have decided to update the NCHC social media guide. These are some of the various sources of information that I rely on. If you have a suggestion, send me an email at thegoon48@gra.midco.net.

NCHC Hockey

Conference Website: The official National Collegiate Hockey Conference website is a good source for all of the up-to-date conference news. The person responsible for the awesome content is Michael Weisman, the Director of Communications for the NCHC.

Commissioner: National Collegiate Hockey Conference Commissioner, Josh Fenton, is an avid user of twitter and will interact with the NCHC fans.

Official NCHC Website

NCHC Twitter

NCHC Facebook Page

NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton Twitter

NCHC Instagram

Frozen Faceoff Live – NCHC

Colorado College

Team Website: For all of your Colorado College Tiger Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Jerry Cross is the Director of Athletics Communications for Colorado College.

Team History: The Tigers first season of hockey was the 1937-38 season. The Tigers are a two-time NCAA champion (1950, 1958).

Newspaper: The Colorado Springs Gazette is the official newspaper of the Tigers.

Official Colorado College Tigers Website

Colorado College Tigers Hockey Twitter

Colorado College Tigers Facebook Page

The Tigers announced their home game times for the 2017-18 season today! https://t.co/nNtk4eGiDh — CC Hockey (@CC_Hockey1) July 18, 2017

University of Denver

Team Website: For all of your official University of Denver Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Rick Bowness Jr is the Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation Publicity for Denver.

Team History: The Pioneers are one of the powerhouse teams in NCAA hockey. Denver is a eight-time NCAA champion (1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017). The Pioneers are also the last NCHC team to win a NCAA title.

Newspaper: The Denver Post is the official newspaper of the Pioneers. Mike Chambers is the beat writer that covers Denver hockey. Chambers also covers the Colorado Avalanche for the Denver Post.

Official University of Denver Website

University of Denver Hockey Twitter

Mike Chambers Twitter

Denver Post College Spots Blog

LetsGoDU

(UPDATED w player quotes) DU hockey: No. 1 center Dylan Gambrell set to return for stacked NCAA champions https://t.co/hlsE5Ytwnx @TheNCHC — Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) July 11, 2017

Miami University

Team Website: For all of your Miami University’s Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Chad Twaro is the Assistant Athletic Communications Director for Miami.

Team History: The RedHawks played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1978-79 season. To date, Miami has never won a NCAA title. In 2009, the RedHawks came close, losing to the Boston University Terriers in the championship game of the Frozen Four.

Newspaper: The Journal News is the official newspaper of the RedHawks.

Official Miami University Hockey Website

Miami University Hockey Twitter

Miami University Athletics Facebook Page

Journal News – Miami RedHawks

The Blog of Brotherhood – RedHawks Hockey

.@amartinez_27 has done some great things in the pros, just ask the @LAKings!https://t.co/pWl93xJ0dw — The Brotherhood® (@MiamiOH_Hockey) July 20, 2017

Minnesota Duluth

Team Website: For all of your University of Minnesota Duluth Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Bob Nygaard is the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at Minnesota Duluth.

Team History: The Bulldogs won their only NCAA title in 2011.

Newspaper: The Duluth News Tribune is the official newspaper of the Bulldogs. Matt Wellens is an outstanding beat writer that covers the Bulldogs.

Radio: Bruce Ciskie is Sports Director for KDAL and his radio station carries the UMD Bulldogs Hockey games. Ciskie does play-by-play for the Bulldogs Radio Network.

Official Minnesota Duluth Website

Minnesota Duluth Men’s Hockey Twitter

Minnesota Duluth Hockey Team Facebook Page

Matt Wellens Twitter Page

Runnin’ With the Dogs

Bruce Ciskie Twitter

74 days until @UMDMensHockey season opener on @KDAL610. Tom Herzig of I-Falls (1981-85) finished his UMD career with 74 assists (131 pts). — Bruce Ciskie (@BruceCiskie) July 24, 2017

University of Nebraska at Omaha

Team Website: For all of your University of Nebraska at Omaha Men’s Hockey news , check out their official website. Dave Ahlers is the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at Omaha. Ahlers is also the play-by-play radio voice of Mavericks hockey team.

Team History: The Mavericks has yet to win a NCAA title. The Mavericks played their first season of collegiate hockey in 1997-98.

Newspaper: The Omaha World-Herald is the official newspaper of the Mavericks. Tony Boone is the beat writer for the Mavericks.

Official University of Nebraska-Omaha Website

Omaha Hockey Twitter

Omaha Hockey Facebook Page

Tony Boone Omaha World-Herald Twitter

Omaha World-Herald – Mavericks Today

MavPuck.com – Fan Message Board

University of North Dakota

Team Website: For all of your University of North Dakota Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Jason Hajdu is Assistant Athletics Director of Media Relations for North Dakota.

Team History: The Fighting Hawks are the eight-time NCAA Champion (1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016). UND played its first season of collegiate hockey during the 1946-47 season.

Newspaper: The Grand Forks Herald is the official newspaper of the Fighting Hawks. Brad Schlossman is the beat writer for the Fighting Hawks and is regarded as one of the top beat writers in college hockey. If you’re not following Schlossman on Twiter, you should do so, especially, if you’re interested in UND Hockey. Sports writer Tom Miller also covers the UND hockey team from time-to-time.

Radio: Tim Hennessy is the play-by-play voice of the Fighting Hawks. Hennessy returns for his 39th season behind the microphone.

Official University of North Dakota Website

University of North Dakota Hockey Twitter

University of North Dakota Hockey Facebook Page

University of North Dakota Hockey (Brad E. Schlossman)

Brad Schlossman Twitter

Tom Miller Twitter

KQHT 96.1 the Fox – Live Broadcast link

Jason Hajdu, UND SID Twitter

UND plans to continue playing unique destination hockey games. Find out what city is emerging as a front-runner: https://t.co/8pv8hytBUR — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) July 23, 2017

Saint Cloud State University

Team Website: For all your St. Cloud State University Men’s hockey news, check out their official website. Tom Nelson is Assistant Athletic Director of Strategic Communications for St. Cloud State.

Team History: The Huskies played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1987-88 season. The Huskies have never wonan NCAA championship.

Newspaper: The St. Cloud Times is the official newspaper of the Huskies. Mick Hatten is the beat writer for the Huskies and he’s one of the top writers in the NCHC. Hatten is a must follow for all things pertaining to the Huskies.

Official Saint Cloud State University Website

Saint Cloud State University Hockey Twitter

Saint Cloud State University Facebook Page

Saint Cloud Times Hockey

Mick Hatten Twitter Page

Jonny Brodzinski Signs 2-Year Contract with LA Kings https://t.co/IehiNxNxjV via @LAKings — SCSU HUSKIES (@SCSUHUSKIES) July 15, 2017

Western Michigan University

Team Website: For all of your Western Michigan University Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Adam Bodnar is the Assistant Director of Communications, Marketing and Engagement for Western Michigan.

Team History: The Broncos played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1973-74 season. The Western Michigan Broncos have never won an NCAA title.

Newspaper: The Kalamazoo Gazette is the official newspaper of the Broncos.

Official Western Michigan University Website

Western Michigan Hockey Twitter

Western Michigan Facebook Page

Adam Bodnar Twitter

Still plenty of time to sign up for the @WMUHockey Friends & Alumni Weekend! https://t.co/vKI49S11Hc — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) July 10, 2017

Other Online Media Sources

CBS Sports Network

College Hockey News

US College Hockey Online – NCHC Blog

SB Nation – College Hockey

The Sin Bin

Dave Starman Twitter

Ben Holden Twitter

Huskies Hockey Podcast