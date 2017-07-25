Trevor Olson scores during the Frozen Faceoff (Photo Credit: Russell Hons)
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference is entering its fifth season. In the first four seasons, two NCHC teams have won a NCAA title (DU 2017, UND 2016).
With the 2017-18 season approaching, I have decided to update the NCHC social media guide. These are some of the various sources of information that I rely on. If you have a suggestion, send me an email at thegoon48@gra.midco.net.
NCHC Hockey
Conference Website: The official National Collegiate Hockey Conference website is a good source for all of the up-to-date conference news. The person responsible for the awesome content is Michael Weisman, the Director of Communications for the NCHC.
Commissioner: National Collegiate Hockey Conference Commissioner, Josh Fenton, is an avid user of twitter and will interact with the NCHC fans.
NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton Twitter
Colorado College
Team Website: For all of your Colorado College Tiger Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Jerry Cross is the Director of Athletics Communications for Colorado College.
Team History: The Tigers first season of hockey was the 1937-38 season. The Tigers are a two-time NCAA champion (1950, 1958).
Newspaper: The Colorado Springs Gazette is the official newspaper of the Tigers.
Official Colorado College Tigers Website
Colorado College Tigers Hockey Twitter
Colorado College Tigers Facebook Page
University of Denver
Team Website: For all of your official University of Denver Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Rick Bowness Jr is the Assistant Director of Athletics and Recreation Publicity for Denver.
Team History: The Pioneers are one of the powerhouse teams in NCAA hockey. Denver is a eight-time NCAA champion (1958, 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017). The Pioneers are also the last NCHC team to win a NCAA title.
Newspaper: The Denver Post is the official newspaper of the Pioneers. Mike Chambers is the beat writer that covers Denver hockey. Chambers also covers the Colorado Avalanche for the Denver Post.
Official University of Denver Website
University of Denver Hockey Twitter
Denver Post College Spots Blog
Miami University
Team Website: For all of your Miami University’s Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Chad Twaro is the Assistant Athletic Communications Director for Miami.
Team History: The RedHawks played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1978-79 season. To date, Miami has never won a NCAA title. In 2009, the RedHawks came close, losing to the Boston University Terriers in the championship game of the Frozen Four.
Newspaper: The Journal News is the official newspaper of the RedHawks.
Official Miami University Hockey Website
Miami University Hockey Twitter
Miami University Athletics Facebook Page
The Blog of Brotherhood – RedHawks Hockey
Minnesota Duluth
Team Website: For all of your University of Minnesota Duluth Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Bob Nygaard is the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at Minnesota Duluth.
Team History: The Bulldogs won their only NCAA title in 2011.
Newspaper: The Duluth News Tribune is the official newspaper of the Bulldogs. Matt Wellens is an outstanding beat writer that covers the Bulldogs.
Radio: Bruce Ciskie is Sports Director for KDAL and his radio station carries the UMD Bulldogs Hockey games. Ciskie does play-by-play for the Bulldogs Radio Network.
Official Minnesota Duluth Website
Minnesota Duluth Men’s Hockey Twitter
Minnesota Duluth Hockey Team Facebook Page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
Team Website: For all of your University of Nebraska at Omaha Men’s Hockey news , check out their official website. Dave Ahlers is the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications at Omaha. Ahlers is also the play-by-play radio voice of Mavericks hockey team.
Team History: The Mavericks has yet to win a NCAA title. The Mavericks played their first season of collegiate hockey in 1997-98.
Newspaper: The Omaha World-Herald is the official newspaper of the Mavericks. Tony Boone is the beat writer for the Mavericks.
Official University of Nebraska-Omaha Website
Tony Boone Omaha World-Herald Twitter
Omaha World-Herald – Mavericks Today
MavPuck.com – Fan Message Board
University of North Dakota
Team Website: For all of your University of North Dakota Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Jason Hajdu is Assistant Athletics Director of Media Relations for North Dakota.
Team History: The Fighting Hawks are the eight-time NCAA Champion (1959, 1963, 1980, 1982, 1987, 1997, 2000, 2016). UND played its first season of collegiate hockey during the 1946-47 season.
Newspaper: The Grand Forks Herald is the official newspaper of the Fighting Hawks. Brad Schlossman is the beat writer for the Fighting Hawks and is regarded as one of the top beat writers in college hockey. If you’re not following Schlossman on Twiter, you should do so, especially, if you’re interested in UND Hockey. Sports writer Tom Miller also covers the UND hockey team from time-to-time.
Radio: Tim Hennessy is the play-by-play voice of the Fighting Hawks. Hennessy returns for his 39th season behind the microphone.
Official University of North Dakota Website
University of North Dakota Hockey Twitter
University of North Dakota Hockey Facebook Page
University of North Dakota Hockey (Brad E. Schlossman)
KQHT 96.1 the Fox – Live Broadcast link
Saint Cloud State University
Team Website: For all your St. Cloud State University Men’s hockey news, check out their official website. Tom Nelson is Assistant Athletic Director of Strategic Communications for St. Cloud State.
Team History: The Huskies played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1987-88 season. The Huskies have never wonan NCAA championship.
Newspaper: The St. Cloud Times is the official newspaper of the Huskies. Mick Hatten is the beat writer for the Huskies and he’s one of the top writers in the NCHC. Hatten is a must follow for all things pertaining to the Huskies.
Official Saint Cloud State University Website
Saint Cloud State University Hockey Twitter
Saint Cloud State University Facebook Page
Western Michigan University
Team Website: For all of your Western Michigan University Men’s Hockey news, check out their official website. Adam Bodnar is the Assistant Director of Communications, Marketing and Engagement for Western Michigan.
Team History: The Broncos played their first season of collegiate hockey during the 1973-74 season. The Western Michigan Broncos have never won an NCAA title.
Newspaper: The Kalamazoo Gazette is the official newspaper of the Broncos.
Official Western Michigan University Website
Western Michigan Hockey Twitter
Western Michigan Facebook Page
Other Online Media Sources
US College Hockey Online – NCHC Blog