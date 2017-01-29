Today, I was reading an article by Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen on “Highlights from Bettman’s news conference: From relocation to jersey ads”. There was one item that piqued my interest. How many times have we seen a goal review that we thought was a goal only to have it overturned by the on-ice officials? Most of us can remember an instance or two where that happened.

I think there’s a need for better video review and an improvement of the video equipment that’s in place. Obviously, UND hockey fans are blessed with up to date video technology, but not all is equal. Other team’s arenas aren’t as up to date and as modern at Ralph Engelstad Arena. Again, I think we’re spoiled in Grand Forks. What’s the norm at the Ralph, might not be in another, older arena.

I have always thought if you can put a man on the moon, you can put a chip in a puck that can tell you where the puck was all game long. Then you wouldn’t need to see the puck over the line to know if it was in the net or not.

With a few questionable goal reviews coming into the spotlight this year, either due to offsides or trying to determine whether the puck crossed the goal line or not, Bettman was asked about the future of camera angles and reviews. He touched on some technology they are testing that won’t require cameras to actually see the puck cross the goal line, although it wasn’t yet ready to be put into use. “We are continuing to test technology that we hope is scalable that will enable us to do more,” Bettman said. “It is even possible, and I’m not saying tomorrow, but we’re looking at things that will enable us to know exactly where the puck is and whether or not it crossed the line so you won’t even have to see it, you’ll be able to know it was there because the technology will tell you. That would be aspirational, it’s something that we’re working on but it isn’t ready for prime time. Because anything we install better work and it better work right.”

Thoughts? This concept would seem reasonable, right?

Cruising for a Bruceing, its a new pod! @BruceCiskie joins @UNDSID and special guest host @hennessygf for a new ep! https://t.co/Eb2yRajKf2 — Sit Down & Cheer (@SitDownAndCheer) January 27, 2017

Reviewing Major Penalties

First, if you’re not listening to the podcast Sit Down and Cheer, you need to.

Recently, on the Sit Down and Cheer Podcast, Bulldogs radio voice Bruce Ciskie was a guest with co-hosts Jayson Hajdu and Tim Hennessy. While I don’t find myself agreeing with Ciskie all that often, he did touch on a subject that I am also very passionate about. Officiating in college hockey.

In a nutshell, Ciskie believes that the refs should be able to review major penalties to make sure that the on-ice officials get the call right before they throw a player out of a game. Seems reasonable to me. The NCAA has this a policy during the NCAA playoffs, however, it’s not extended to the regular season. Ciskie is in favor of continuing this policy during the regular season. I concur with Ciskie and I believe that this should be a policy. I am not sure why we can’t have it now?

For whatever reason, this isn’t happening anytime soon. I suppose there will some that will make the claim that they don’t have the video capability for this to happen. In today’s technology age, I believe that would be an unacceptable reason.

Finally, I believe that the refs should also be able to review game misconduct penalties and be able to rescind them if the officials made an incorrect call.