Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
Neal Pionk Schools Brock Nelson
Posted by on September 19, 2017

I said that I wasn’t going to do this, but this goal is just too good to overlook. Hockey is back on center stage and former Division I college players are making plays in NHL preseason games.

Another night, another former NCHC player scores the game-winning goal in 3-on-3 overtime. When he’s not running over the opposition’s goalies, it looks like former University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog Neal Pionk has some offensive abilities. Of course, this comes at the expense of former University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux forward Brock Nelson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s