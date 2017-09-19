I said that I wasn’t going to do this, but this goal is just too good to overlook. Hockey is back on center stage and former Division I college players are making plays in NHL preseason games.

Another night, another former NCHC player scores the game-winning goal in 3-on-3 overtime. When he’s not running over the opposition’s goalies, it looks like former University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldog Neal Pionk has some offensive abilities. Of course, this comes at the expense of former University of North Dakota Fighting Sioux forward Brock Nelson.