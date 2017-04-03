(Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

Today on social media, this is happening. The University of North Dakotas women’s team isn’t going without a fight. Earlier this morning, I was given a heads up about the #neverendthefight campaign. Now, it’s gone International.

Per the Winnipeg Free Press:

Members of the University of North Dakota women’s hockey team are not giving up their fight.

The squad, which includes goaltender Kristen Campbell of Brandon and forward Ryleigh Houston of Winnipeg, had its program axed in a cost-cutting measure by the university last week. UND’s swimming and diving programs were also cut.

Members of the women’s hockey team were scheduled to practice today and have launched a social-media campaign to convince the school to reverse its decision and reinstate the program.

Blue-liner Halli Krzyzniak of Neepawa and goaltender Annie Chipman of Winnipeg, both members of the 2016-17 squad, have completed their eligibility.