Last night, while most of us were watching the Denver Pioneers win their eighth NCAA title, former University of North Dakota All-American forward Brock Boeser was scoring his fourth goal of the season.

It appears that Boeser has made a successful transition from college hockey to the National Hockey League. In his first eight games with the Canucks, Boeser has scored four goals and five points, he’s also a plus-one. The red-hot Boeser is in the midst of a two-game goal streak. (Here’s the video on his latest goal.)

When @BBoeser16 scores, Let's Go Crazy plays. So that's what we do. pic.twitter.com/PnxfYTH7y0 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 9, 2017

You can also watch Boeser’s first day with the Canucks on Canucks All Access.

Babe Pratt Trophy

Former UND and current Canucks rookie defenseman Troy Stecher was awarded the Babe Pratt Trophy (Canucks best defenseman). In 70 games with the Canucks, Stecher has scored (3g-21a—24pts), he’s also a minus-15.