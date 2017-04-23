Currently, there are five former University of North Dakota hockey players playing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Four of these former players’ seasons ended this week. The Blackhawks, Sharks, and Wild were eliminated during their first-round series.

Drake Caggiula, Edmonton Oilers – The Oilers move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after eliminating the San Jose Sharks. In six games, Caggiula has yet to record a point and he’s a plus-one.

Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals – Has yet to play a game during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chorney hasn’t played with the Capitals since February 25, 2017. It doesn’t look like he’s going to play unless there’s an injury to one of the Capitals’ top-six defenders.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks – The San Jose Sharks were eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in six games, Dell, the Sharks backup goalie didn’t play in any of those six games. During his first full season in the NHL, Dell started 17 games and was 11-6-0, 2.00 GAA and .931 save percentage.

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals – During the Capitals first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Oshie has scored (3g-4a—7pts) in five games. Currently, Oshie is also the Capitals leading scorer. Oshie has been playing on a line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. The Capitals lead the Maple Leafs 3-2, game six is tonight. Oshie is an unrestricted free agent after the season is over.

Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild – On Saturday night, the St. Louis Blues ended the Wild’s season. During their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues, the Wild scored a grand total of eight goals. Parise figured in three of those eight goals scoring (2g-1a—3pts). Parise ended up being the Wild’s leading scorer. In 69 regular season games, Parise scored (19g-23a—42pts), he was also a minus-three.

Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins – Rowney’s Penguins eliminated the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games. Rowney didn’t record a point in five games, he was a minus-one. Rowney has found a home on the Penguins fourth line playing with former St. Cloud State Husky forward Matt Cullen.

Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues – Played in one of the Blues three games and hasn’t recorded a point. On Thursday, Schmaltz was sent down to the Chicago Wolves.

Drew Stafford, Boston Bruins – Stafford has cored (1g-0a—1pts) in five games. Stafford will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2017-18 season.

The Blackhawks were defeated in their first round series against the Nashville Predators. What’s even more shocking is how it went down. The Blackhawks scored three goals in five games against the Predators. Yes, that’s not a misprint, the Blackhawks were outscored 12-3.

Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks – Schmaltz played in all four Blackhawks games and didn’t record a point. He was a minus-two.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks – Scored (0g-1a—1pts) in three games, he’s a minus-three.

Here are the Highlights from the Oilers series ending win.