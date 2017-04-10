The Edmonton Oilers did something they haven’t done since the 2006 season, they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The upstart Oilers will play the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division with a 42-25-9.

Former University of North Dakota hockey player Drake Caggiula is the member of the Oilers. In 60 games with the Oilers Caggiula has scored (7g-11a—18pts), he’s also a plus-three.

This past weekend, against the Canucks, Caggiula scored this beauty playing with Oilers forward Connor McDavid. That was Caggiula’s first point in four games.

A year removed from UND’s 2016 NCAA title, all three members of the CBS line have now played in the NHL.

Former UND All-American, defenseman, Tucker Poolman had his first of two shoulder surgeries and it appears to have gone well. Poolman is set to graduate this spring.

"His first surgery went well." -Cheveldayoff on Poolman. Adds the next surgery is upcoming. — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 10, 2017

During the 2016-17 season, 22 former UND hockey players played at least one game in the NHL. Three former UND hockey players played for the same team (Derek Forbort, Paul LaDue, and Matt Greene). Forbort played in every one of the Kings 82 games. According to Jon Hoven, Greene is retiring from hockey. The Kings are interested in keeping Greene in their organization. Bolded names will be appearing in this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Drake Caggiula, Edmonton Oilers

Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks

Derek Forbort, Los Angeles Kings

Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings

Rocco Grimaldi, Colorado Avalanche

Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche

Paul LaDue, Los Angeles Kings

Zane McIntyre, Boston Bruins

Brock Nelson, New York Islanders

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals

Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild

Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins

Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues

Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks

Dillon Simpson, Edmonton Oilers

Drew Stafford, Winnipeg Jets/Boston Bruins

Troy Stecher, Vancouver Canucks

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Chris VandeVelde, Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils