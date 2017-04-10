The Edmonton Oilers did something they haven’t done since the 2006 season, they qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The upstart Oilers will play the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division with a 42-25-9.
Former University of North Dakota hockey player Drake Caggiula is the member of the Oilers. In 60 games with the Oilers Caggiula has scored (7g-11a—18pts), he’s also a plus-three.
This past weekend, against the Canucks, Caggiula scored this beauty playing with Oilers forward Connor McDavid. That was Caggiula’s first point in four games.
A year removed from UND’s 2016 NCAA title, all three members of the CBS line have now played in the NHL.
Former UND All-American, defenseman, Tucker Poolman had his first of two shoulder surgeries and it appears to have gone well. Poolman is set to graduate this spring.
During the 2016-17 season, 22 former UND hockey players played at least one game in the NHL. Three former UND hockey players played for the same team (Derek Forbort, Paul LaDue, and Matt Greene). Forbort played in every one of the Kings 82 games. According to Jon Hoven, Greene is retiring from hockey. The Kings are interested in keeping Greene in their organization. Bolded names will be appearing in this season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
Drake Caggiula, Edmonton Oilers
Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals
Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks
Derek Forbort, Los Angeles Kings
Matt Greene, Los Angeles Kings
Rocco Grimaldi, Colorado Avalanche
Tyson Jost, Colorado Avalanche
Paul LaDue, Los Angeles Kings
Zane McIntyre, Boston Bruins
Brock Nelson, New York Islanders
T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals
Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild
Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins
Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues
Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks
Dillon Simpson, Edmonton Oilers
Drew Stafford, Winnipeg Jets/Boston Bruins
Troy Stecher, Vancouver Canucks
Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks
Chris VandeVelde, Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Zajac, New Jersey Devils