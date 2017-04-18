Currently, there are 10 former University of North Dakota hockey players playing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs. A couple of these former players’ seasons could end this week. The Blackhawks and the Wild are both down 0-3 in their first-round series.

Drake Caggiula, Edmonton Oilers – Has played in three games and hasn’t recorded a point.

Taylor Chorney, Washington Capitals – Has yet to play a game during the 2017 SCP.

Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks – Back goalie and has yet to play in a game.

T.J. Oshie, Washington Capitals – Scored (0g-4a—4pts) in three games.

Zach Parise, Minnesota Wild – The Wild have scored a grand total of three goals during their playoffs series against the St. Louis Blues and Parise has figured in all three of those goals scoring (2g-1a—3pts).

Carter Rowney, Pittsburgh Penguins – Has played in three games for the Penguins and hasn’t recorded a point.

Jordan Schmaltz St. Louis Blues – Played in one of the Blues three games and hasn’t recorded a point.

Nick Schmaltz, Chicago Blackhawks – He’s a minus-two in three games.

Drew Stafford, Boston Bruins – Scored (1g-0a—1pts) in three games.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks – Scored (0g-1a—1pts) in three games, he’s a minus-three.

From game two against the Blues, here’s Parise’s second goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here’s Stafford’s first goal of the 2017 playoffs against the Senators in game two.