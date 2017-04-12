In a surprising turn of events, the former University of North Dakota goalie Zane McIntyre was recalled by the Boston Bruins.

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 10, that the team has recalled goaltender Zane McIntyre from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL) on an emergency basis. (NHL.com)

This season, McIntyre, 24, played in eight games with the Bruins, posting a 0-4-1 record, 3.97 GAA and .858 save percentage. McIntyre’s time in Providence Bruins went a lot better, 21-5-1, 1.88 GAA and .935 save percentage. McIntyre was named to the ALL-AHL Second Team.

Stafford’s New Home in Boston

Since being traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the Boston Bruins, Former Fighting Sioux forward Drew Stafford has resurrected his season. After scoring four goals and 13 points in 40 games with the Jets, Stafford scored four goals and eight points in 18 games with the Bruins. At times, Stafford has been playing on a forward with David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

“At this point of the year, it’s about winning any way,” said Stafford, “I’m doing my best to try and help this team win games in whatever way I can by solid play and making sure I’m doing the right things out there. If that leads to production on the score sheet, individual stats, great. “But that’s just a bonus. It’s more about just being part of the solution and being a piece of the puzzle here to win. That’s what it’s all about.” (nhl.com)

Charlie McAvoy Gets the Call

With the Injury to Boston Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Tory Krug, former Boston University defenseman Charlie McAvoy. In the matter of a couple of weeks, McAvoy went from college hockey player to being on the first pairing with All-Pro, and future Hall of Fame defenseman Zdeno Chara.