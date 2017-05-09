With the Washington Capitals facing elimination, they traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in game six of the Eastern Conference final. Former Fighting Sioux All-American T.J. Oshie got the Capitals on the board first with this power play goal. Through two periods of hockey, Oshie had a goal and two points. In 12 playoff games, Oshie has scored four goals and 12 points. Here’s the link to Oshie’s goal.

Speaking of dirty, unnecessary, bush-league hits, that didn’t warrant a penalty. Yeah, this happened today.

Team USA was playing Sweden in the World Hockey Championship and Sweden’s Gabriel Landeskog hit Team USA forward Nick Schmaltz up high with a dirty elbow. Shockingly, there was no call on the play and Schmaltz left the game and didn’t return. In international hockey, hits to the head aren’t supposed to be tolerated and are grounds for additional, supplemental discipline. This is definitely a blown call.