One person’s loss is another person’s gain. Today we find out that defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is “week to week” with a lower-body injury. The benefactor of Big Buff’s abscense, former UND All-American defenseman Tucker Poolman. Tonight’s opponent, the Vancouver Canucks and his former teammate Brock Boeser. Game time is 7 pm at the MTS Centre.

Speaking of Boeser, he’s scored (15g-12a–27pts), he’s also a plus/minus-even. Boeser leads the Canucks in points and has two-game goal streak. Here’s Boeser’s last two goals (15 goal against the Flames) and (14 goal against Flyers)

Poolman has been traveling with the team but not playing, he’s been a healthy scratch for three weeks. In three NHL games, Poolman has scored zero points and is a minus-one. Here’s Poolman’s comments from the pre-game, post-practice locker room scrum.

Byfuglien out week to week with injury sustained vs Lightning. Opportunity for Tucker Poolman. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) December 11, 2017

As you can see, Poolman is penciled in for tonight’s lineup against the Vancouver Canucks.

Jets projected lines, D Pairs:

Connor – Scheifele – Wheeler

Ehlers – Little – Laine

Copp – Lowry – Tanev

Perreault – Hendricks – Armia

Morrissey – Trouba

Chiarot – Poolman

Kulikov – Myers

Hellebuyck

Mason