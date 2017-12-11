Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
NHL Report: Tucker Poolman and Brock Boeser Go Head to Head
Posted by on December 11, 2017

One person’s loss is another person’s gain. Today we find out that defenseman Dustin Byfuglien is “week to week” with a lower-body injury. The benefactor of Big Buff’s abscense, former UND All-American defenseman Tucker Poolman. Tonight’s opponent, the Vancouver Canucks and his former teammate Brock Boeser. Game time is 7 pm at the MTS Centre.

Speaking of Boeser, he’s scored (15g-12a–27pts), he’s also a plus/minus-even. Boeser leads the Canucks in points and has two-game goal streak. Here’s Boeser’s last two goals (15 goal against the Flames) and (14 goal against Flyers)

Poolman has been traveling with the team but not playing, he’s been a healthy scratch for three weeks. In three NHL games, Poolman has scored zero points and is a minus-one. Here’s Poolman’s comments from the pre-game, post-practice locker room scrum.

As you can see, Poolman is penciled in for tonight’s lineup against the Vancouver Canucks.

 

Jets projected lines, D Pairs:

Connor – Scheifele – Wheeler
Ehlers – Little – Laine
Copp – Lowry – Tanev
Perreault – Hendricks – Armia

Morrissey – Trouba
Chiarot – Poolman
Kulikov – Myers

Hellebuyck
Mason

