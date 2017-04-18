DU goalie Tanner Jaillet (Photo Credit: Russ Hons)

This should make some in Denver nervous. It would appear that Denver Pioneers head coach Jim Montgomery is garnering some interest from NHL teams.

Pat Hickey, Montreal Gazette —

But Montgomery said he likes his situation in Denver, where he has been the head coach for the past four years.

“I’m happy here and I’d never leave for another college job,” Montgomery said by phone from the Mile High City. “We have a top-five program, its 80 degrees here, the sun is shining. There’s no reason to move.”

Unless. …

“If an NHL job came along I’d be intrigued, but it would have to be the right situation, the right ownership, the right general manager,” said Montgomery, who won the Spencer Penrose Award as the NCAA coach of the year.