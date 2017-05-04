Pittsburgh Penguins forward Nick Bonino should be ashamed of himself. His Emmy Award Winning performance at the end of Wednesday’s should have been worthy of a two-minute minor for embellishment. Instead, it appears that Bonino studied theater and drama at Boston University.

First, I want to be clear, Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie shouldn’t be waving his stick around a player’s face at the end of a game especially when your team is pushing for the game-tying goal. That being said, there has got to be repercussions for players that want to cheapen the game with their WWE antics.

Finally, I wish the NHL would come down harder on the divers. The NHL should have a drivers’ wall of shame and post the pictures of these frauds on the front page of NHL.com. Do we want our kids to emulate these guys? I would say not. Players that embellish are guilty of poor sportsmanship. Seriously. Whatever it takes to win, right? If you’re not cheating, you’re not winning.

And a former NHL official weighs in on the call.

Not sure if Oshie 's stick even grazed Bonino's beard? — Kerry Fraser (@kfraserthecall) May 4, 2017

Wait till Oshie sees the replay of the penalty in question. It sounds like he was unaware that he didn’t hit Bonino in the face.