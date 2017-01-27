Just like clockwork, another day, another former University of North Dakota hockey player scores a highlight-reel goal in the National Hockey League. Speaking of players that could still be playing in the college ranks.

Last night, former UND and current Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz scored a wicked shot against the Winnipeg Jets.

This is Schmaltz’s second stint with the Chicago Blackhawks who was sent down to the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) on December 04, 2016. Schmaltz was recalled by the Chicago Blackhawks on January 14, 2017.

In 32 games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Schmaltz has scored (3g-4a—7pts) and he’s a minus-three. In 32 games Schmaltz has been assessed one minor penalty. (Click to watch Schmaltz make Connor Hellebuyck look silly). Despite the goal by Schmaltz, the Blackhawks would love 5-3 to the Jets.

time + space = tie game pic.twitter.com/OdRnkrRu95 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 27, 2017