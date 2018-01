The LA Kings scored first!

And Paul LaDue scored his first career goal! 🙌#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/GguHyiiTh8 — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 31, 2018

Former University of North Dakota defenseman Paul LaDue scored his first goal of his NHL career against the Dallas Stars. Nice goal from the former Grand Forks Central High School star. Here’s the link to the video. Assisting on LaDue’s first career marker was Anze Kopitar and former UMD Bulldog Alex Iafallo.