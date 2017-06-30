Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
Pominville and Scandella Traded to the Sabres
Posted by on June 30, 2017

There’s some good news coming from the Minnesota Wild camp. The hometown team from the State of Hockey has traded Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville (yes, and his massive contract), and a 2018 4th round draft pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Marcus Foligno, Tyler Ennis, and a 2018 third round draft pick.

Again, the good news, the Wild are able to dump Pominville’s 5.6 million dollars a year cap hit.

In five seasons with the Wild, Pominville, 34, scored (76g-130a—206pts), he was also a plus-24. In nine seasons with the Sabres, Pominville experienced better success scoring (185g-271a—456pts), he was also a plus-41.

In recent years, Pominville’s production has dropped off, in his first nine seasons with the Sabres he averaged .788 points per game. During his five-year stint with the Wild, Pominville averaged .629 points per game. Pominville career line, (261g-401a—662pts)

Losing Scandella, a top-six defenseman creates a hole in the Wild’s D-Core. In seven seasons with the Wild, Scandella scored (27g-62a-89—pts), he was also a minus-10. Scandella’s contract carries a cap hit of 4.0 million dollars a year.

The New Wild Players

During the 2016-17 season, Ennis scored (5g-8a—13pts), he was also a minus-10. In eight season with the Sabres, Ennis has scored (97g-129A—236pts). Ennis doesn’t come cheap, he has a 4.6 million dollar cap hit. Looking at those salary cap numbers, Ennis is a bit over paid.

During the 2016-17 season, Marcus Foligno scored (13g-10a—23pts), he was also a minus-one. In six seasons with the Sabres, Foligno scored (49g-67a—116pts), he was also a minus-17. During the 2016-17 season, Foligno had a cap hit of 2.25 million. Foligno is a restricted free agent.

Finally, by my calculations, the Wild free up almost two million in cap space.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Partnered Stories