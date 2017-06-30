There’s some good news coming from the Minnesota Wild camp. The hometown team from the State of Hockey has traded Marco Scandella, Jason Pominville (yes, and his massive contract), and a 2018 4th round draft pick to the Buffalo Sabres for Marcus Foligno, Tyler Ennis, and a 2018 third round draft pick.

Again, the good news, the Wild are able to dump Pominville’s 5.6 million dollars a year cap hit.

In five seasons with the Wild, Pominville, 34, scored (76g-130a—206pts), he was also a plus-24. In nine seasons with the Sabres, Pominville experienced better success scoring (185g-271a—456pts), he was also a plus-41.

In recent years, Pominville’s production has dropped off, in his first nine seasons with the Sabres he averaged .788 points per game. During his five-year stint with the Wild, Pominville averaged .629 points per game. Pominville career line, (261g-401a—662pts)

Losing Scandella, a top-six defenseman creates a hole in the Wild’s D-Core. In seven seasons with the Wild, Scandella scored (27g-62a-89—pts), he was also a minus-10. Scandella’s contract carries a cap hit of 4.0 million dollars a year.

#mnwild has traded Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville to #sabres for Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno and a draft pick — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) June 30, 2017

The New Wild Players

During the 2016-17 season, Ennis scored (5g-8a—13pts), he was also a minus-10. In eight season with the Sabres, Ennis has scored (97g-129A—236pts). Ennis doesn’t come cheap, he has a 4.6 million dollar cap hit. Looking at those salary cap numbers, Ennis is a bit over paid.

During the 2016-17 season, Marcus Foligno scored (13g-10a—23pts), he was also a minus-one. In six seasons with the Sabres, Foligno scored (49g-67a—116pts), he was also a minus-17. During the 2016-17 season, Foligno had a cap hit of 2.25 million. Foligno is a restricted free agent.

🚨 TRADE: We've acquired Jason Pominville, Marco Scandella & a 4th ('18) from @mnwild for Tyler Ennis, Marcus Foligno & a 3rd ('18). pic.twitter.com/VnigXzF5Eu — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 30, 2017

Finally, by my calculations, the Wild free up almost two million in cap space.