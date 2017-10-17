This week, the Universty of Minnesota Golden Gophers return to Ralph Engelstad Arena to take on the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks for the first time in six years (January 11-12, 2012). What are we to expect this weekend? Two hard-fought, close hockey games.

Charlie from hockey bias asked me this question.

Is und less chippy post-Hakstol? Truly curious. Thanks — Charlie (@hockeybias) October 15, 2017

I think it’s a thoughtful question, if you watched UND play the last three to four years you’ll know that they’re skating team that doesn’t spend a lot of energy on after the whistle garbage. They play between the whistles and they tend to play a disciplined style of hockey.

Seriously, If I had to guess, you will probably won’t see a lot of after the whistle garbage like you did during the old days. UND hasn’t been that kind of team since Brad Berry returned to the UND bench.

It's THAT week, let's find out if Gophers can fly… pic.twitter.com/66R9b78qBV — University of Hockey (@UofHockeyBlog) October 16, 2017

UND is looking to improve their fortunes against the Gophers. In the last 10 games played between the two teams, the Gophers hold a 6-2-2 (.700) series edge. In the last six games between the two teams, UND is winless 0-4-2 (.166).

Last week, during the Sit Down and Cheer Podcast, Tim Hennessey said that junior defenseman Christian Wolanin was talking about the Gophers series during the offseason, so they know what’s on the line.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane. On March 14, 2010, in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. Matt Frattin steam rolled Kevin Wehrs. For his efforts, Frattin was suspended for a game. Gophers fans wanted him banned from hockey for life. Okay, I admit. Every time I walk by the above picture in the Ralph I giggle. Was it a dangerous, dirty hit? Yep, it was.

If I had to guess, former Gophers defenseman Kevin Wehrs is happy he won’t be skating through Wehr’s corner anymore. Let’s remember that it’s only a game — have a fun, safe time.