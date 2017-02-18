Being a member of the college hockey media, again, for a second year in a row, I voted on the 10 finalists for the Senior Class Award. Also, for a second year in a row, the University of North Dakota didn’t have any nominees. You can vote for the winner at seniorClassaward.com

The finalists are:

Gavin Bayreuther, St. Lawrence

Will Butcher, Denver

Parker Gahagen, Army West Point

David Goodwin, Penn State

Brendan Harms, Bemidji State

Johnny Hrabovsky, Air Force

Alexander Kerfoot, Harvard

Brock Maschmeyer, Northern Michigan

Chad McDonald, Ferris State

John Stevens, Northeastern

Nothing Replaces Experience

Checking social media and a few of the fans message boards, UND fans aren’t happy with the recent turn of events. It has been an interesting season. Second half run? Not yet. UND is 5-6-0 in 2017. Nothing has come easy for this team.

I know fans are frustrated, but UND lost a lot of talent from last season’s team. I am not shocked that they have fallen off a bit this year compared to last year’s team. I don’t think the players are that happy with the way things are going, either. I’ve not seen a lot of happy faces this season.

Before we throw the team under the bus, I think there are a few things to consider. First, missing from last season’s championship team are three very experienced, and talented defensemen (Paul LaDue, Keaton Thompson, and Troy Stecher).

Those three veterans chose to forego their college eligibility and sign professional contracts. Those three players struggled at times when they were rookies. Here are three defensemen that could still be playing with the Hawks.

Stecher is playing in the NHL, and in 49 games he’s scored (2g-15a—17pts), he’s also a minus-11.

LaDue is currently with the L.A. Kings in the NHL and in three games he’s (0g-1a—1pts), he’s also a plus/minus-even. In 37 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, he’s (6g-12a—18pts). He’s also a minus-one.

Thompson is currently playing with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, in 33 games he’s (5g-7aa-12pts). He’s also a plus-five.

Second, the three aforementioned players have been replaced by three rookie defensemen (Casey Johnson, Andrew Peski, and Colton Poolman). So, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect them to struggle. Yes, I do agree, Christian Wolanin has struggled mightily this season.

Let’s not forget former forward Nick Schmaltz, he was a big part of last year’s team and could still be playing in college. In 38 games with the NHL’s Blackhawks, Schmaltz has scored (4g-6a—10pts). In 12 games with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs, he’s has scored (6g-3a—9pts). He was also a minus-four.

Last night, I thought Cam Johnson was really good between the pipes. I interviewed him during the bye week and he said something that you might want to take a look at. Johnson’s numbers are a bit down from last season (14-9-3, 2.28 GAA and .909 save percentage). Some of the decline in his numbers is related to his younger D-Core in front of him.

“It’s a team effort and I know guys are out there and playing their hardest,” Johnson said. “It’s just all about guys figuring out the pace and figuring how hard good our league is and how tough teams are and how hard it is to win games. “I don’t think I’ve had a bad this year. I wish my numbers are where a little bit better, but there’s just are a couple of games that hurt me this year.”

“For the most part, I don’t think I’ve played bad this year, Johnson said. “My numbers aren’t what I wished they’d be. Losing a lot of key players like we did last year. Even losing Cag (Drake Caggiula) and (Nick) Schmaltz up front, when they were on the ice they were the offensive zone the whole time. It’s just losing key guys and guys trying to figure out how tough it is to play college hockey.

More from Cam.

“I think I’ve played well this year,” Johnson said. “There’s obviously a few games I want back but look at a few games where I gave up three or four goals, (but for the most part) I’ve been pretty happy with how I played. I don’t think I’ve given up (too many) really bad goals.”