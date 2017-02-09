During the offseason, while Hawks fans were celebrating their eighth NCAA title, UND would lose nine players from the 2016 championship team (Drake Caggiula, Bryn Chyzyk, Colten St. Clair, Coltyn Sanderson, Nick Schmaltz, Troy Stecher, Paul LaDue, Luke Johnson, and Keaton Thompson). Four of these players are currently playing in the NHL (Caggiula with Edmonton, Schmaltz with Chicago, Stecher with Vancouver and Paul LaDue with Los Angeles). Three of those players could still be playing in college, LaDue, Schmaltz and Stecher. Could you imagine how good the current UND team would be with those three players?

Here’s Schmaltz’s fourth goal of the season assisted by Jonathan Toews. Schmaltz’s goal gave Chicago a two-goal lead. That lead would evaporate quickly with goals from Jared Spurgeon and Zack Parise.