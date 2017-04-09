This is becoming a recurring event. Former North Dakota forwards Nick Schmaltz and Jonathan Toews are playing on the same line and they seem to have incredible chemistry together. This afternoon, the two hooked up again to score the Chicago Blackhawks first goal of the game against the LA Kings.

The Blackhawks would go on to lose the game 3-2, but it doesn’t really matter, the Blackhawks are already in the playoffs and the Kings are playing out the string.

(Here’s the link to the goal in question)

In 61 games with the Blackhawks, Schmaltz has scored (6g-22a—28pts), he’s also a plus-10. With his assist, he broke a four-game pointless streak. In the last 20 games, Schmaltz has scored two goals and 17 points.

In 71 games with the Blackhawks, Toews has scored (20g-37A—57pts), he’s also plus-eight. Toews has scored 17 of those goals on the power play. He also has five game-winning goals.

Jonny cashes in pic.twitter.com/ue4RAIabOa — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) April 8, 2017

Here’s a second look at the goal from further out. It reminds me of a move you’d from SEGA Hockey.