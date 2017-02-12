I have a video recorder and the Internet. Here’s another installment of the video review, NCHC style.

State Cloud State vs. Miami University Game 2 of the Series.

Here’s your St. Cloud State Huskies scoring, never mind. At the 3:17 mark of the first period, the St. Cloud State University thought they’d taken a 1-0 lead. After a semi-lengthy video review, it was ruled that Huskies forward Daniel Tedesco hadn’t scored the go-ahead goal. The refs came out of the video review and didn’t even have the common courtesy to give an explanation to either bench. This post isn’t intended to bag on the on-ice officials. However, in the NHL, the refs at least turn on their mic and announce to the fans why the goal was waved off.

So, looking at the video, thoughts?