On Friday night, former Miami University RedHawks forward Sean Kuraly was the Boston Bruins unlikely hero with this gritty goal. The 2016 All-NCHC defensive forward’s game-winning goal is a perfect example of what can happen when you get to the blue paint.

Here's another look at the winner, courtesy of @kurals9. pic.twitter.com/sb1ke5kM90 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2017

From the fun fact department: every player that factored in the game-winning goal played division I college hockey, Kuraly, Miami University, Charlie McAvoy, Boston University and David Backes, Minnesota State.

What’s even more impressive, the former Terriers defenseman McAvoy, went from playing in the West Regional Championship to playing a big role for the Bruins in the Stanely Cup Playoffs after a four-game stint with the Providence Bruins. McAvoy has played on the top defensive pairing with Zdeno Chara. In game five, McAvoy played 31:14 minutes.

With Boston Bruins forward Ryan Spooner banished to the press box for his poor play, Kuraly was inserted into the Bruins lineup. It appeared to be a great decision by the Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

With the Boston Bruins facing elimination in game five against the Ottawa Senators, the former Dublin, OH, native banged home two goals including the game-winning goal in double overtime to help the Bruins stave off elimination. Thanks to Kuraly, the Bruins live to fight another day and are headed back to the TD North Garden for game six. If the Bruins can win game six, the series becomes anyone’s guess.

In four seasons with the RedHawks, Kuraly played in 154 games scoring (43g-50a—99pts). During the 2016-17 season, Kuraly spent the majority of the season with the Providence Bruins playing in 54 games and scoring (14g-12a—26pts), he was also a plus-10. Kuraly did play eight regular season games with the Bruins recording a single assist. (Link to Kuraly’s two goals)

After the game, Kuraly met with the media.