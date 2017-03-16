One of the big questions that the University of North Dakota forwards Brock Boeser and Tyson Jost will face when the season is over, should I stay, or should I go? In other words, do they sign or come back for another season. Boeser’s name keeps popping up during the past month. If I had to guess, he’s not coming back for another season. Who knows with Jost?

From Ben Kuzma of the Providence:

The former University of North Dakota teammates developed a close bond and were key power-play contributors in a NCAA championship run last spring. This spring, the highly-touted Boeser could sign and be sprung into a Vancouver Canucks debut should North Dakota not advance to the Frozen Four.

“Obviously, his focus right now is to win with North Dakota, but he may have to change his focus and I had nothing but great things to tell him about this group and I know he would fit in well,” the rookie Stecher said Wednesday.

“He wanted to know about the big city and the pro-environment — the same things I was curious about when I came here (as a college free agent).