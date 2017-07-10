Former UND forward Drew Stafford (Photo Credit: Russel Hons Photography)

Former Fighting Sioux forward Drew Stafford is looking for a new home. Stafford, 31, is an unrestricted free agent and could be an attractive option for a team looking for a solid second or third-line forward.

Report: Stafford interested in playing for Wild https://t.co/lDLHHOjopQ pic.twitter.com/IDLiBd0NXQ — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) July 10, 2017

Last season, Stafford played in 58 games with the Winnipeg Jets and the Boston Bruins scoring eight goals and 21 points, he was also a plus-six.

According to Michael Russo, the Wild have spoken with the agent of Drew Stafford, who’s interested in playing for the Wild.

In 725 NHL games, Stafford has scored 183 goals and 400 points, he’s also a minus-31. In 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, Stafford has scored six goals and 11 points.

Stafford was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round (13th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, Stafford made 4.35 million and would probably have to take a pay cut.

Stafford played at UND from 2003-06, appearing in 120 games, scoring 48 goals and 118 points.