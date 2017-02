Check out this nasty, filthy goal by former Fighting Sioux and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. For those keeping track at home, that’s goal number 20 on the season. With roughly 30 games left in the regular season, Oshie is closing in on his career high in goals (26). In 44 games with the Capitals, Oshie has scored (20g-15A—35pts). The Capitals destroyed the Kings 5-0 in an afternoon matinee. Here’s the link to this beauty.

slow motion water bottle cap explosion cc @rinkrebel pic.twitter.com/IHGwutgOLq — nope (@myregularface) February 5, 2017