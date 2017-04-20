The Washington Capitals entered Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs down 2-1 in their best-of-7 playoff series. It looked like the Capitals were going to blow the Maple Leafs out of the building in game four as they raced to a 4-1 lead in the first period.

In the second and third period, the Maple Leafs would get back into the game scoring a couple of goals to close the gap at 4-3. At the 12:59 mark of the third period, former Fighting Sioux All-American forward T.J. Oshie would score the game-winning goal and give the Capitals a 5-3 lead. The Capitals would hang on and win the game 5-4.

Oshie has been playing on the Capitals top line with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. In four playoff games, Oshie has scored (2g-4a—6pts), he’s also even (+/-). Oshie and the Capitals head back to Washington with the series tied at 2-2.

Here’s his second goal of the game.

Here’s Oshie’s first goal of the game.