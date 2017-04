(Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

At the end of the game, during the post-game, on-ice interview University of Denver All-American, Mike Richter Award winning goalie, Tanner Jaillet dropped an F-Bomb. If you don’t believe me, you can hear it for yourself. To be honest, I probably would’ve said the same thing if I had been in his place. Congrats to the Denver Pioneers on winning their eighth NCAA title.