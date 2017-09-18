While I’ve been deployed to Dallas, Texas for the last twenty days, I’ve been doing some brainstorming on my daily walks.

I’ve made a decision. This season, I am going to do a season-long profile of former University of North Dakota All-American forward Brock Boeser. If you haven’t noticed, Boeser is bringing some interest back to the Vancouver Canucks. During the preseason, the Canadian hockey media is already examining Boeser’s every move. What’s another set of eyes?

This season, Boeser is a contender for the NHL Rookie of the Year. While I am not suggesting that he’s a lock for the Calder Memorial Trophy. I do think that he’ll be in the mix if he continues his torrid preseason pace into the regular season. In two preseason games, Boeser has already scored three goals and an assist.

Brock Boeser goes roof to tie the game at 1#Canucks pic.twitter.com/YJLLdvSGWs — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) September 17, 2017

Making NHL goalies look sick.

This season, if you want to follow of Boeser’s statistics, you can click on his hockey-reference link. For those keeping track at home, Adam Wodon of College Hockey News fame is a web developer at sports reference sites.