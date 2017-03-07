In hockey, you can not physically abuse an on-ice official. Today, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference suspended St. Cloud State Huskies defenseman Will Borgen for two games for shoving an official during Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Colorado College Tigers. Borgen’s suspension sends a message to other conference players that the league office, will not tolerate abuse of their on-ice officials.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) has issued a two-game suspension to St. Cloud State sophomore defenseman Will Borgen, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy, the NCHC announced on Tuesday, March 7. The suspension stems from an on-ice incident with an official during the Huskies game against Colorado College on Saturday, March 4. Borgen was suspended after a review of an incident at 16:04 of the third period Saturday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. He was assessed a slashing minor and game misconduct at that time. Through the conference’s supplemental discipline review process, it was found that Borgen violated Rule 40 (Abuse of Officials) and Rule 41 (Physical Abuse of Officials) of the NCAA Rules and Interpretations. In addition, the actions were found contrary to the NCHC Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct explicitly states that student-athletes are to be respectful of officials at all times and should not demonstrably question the decisions of game officials. Borgen will be required to serve the two-game suspension during St. Cloud State’s NCHC Quarterfinal series March 10-11 against North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D. Borgen is eligible to return for the Huskies, should there be a decisive third game in their best-of-three quarterfinal series on Sunday, March 12, or should SCSU advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in two games, he is eligible to return for the semifinal game on Friday, March 17.

Sophomore defenseman Will Borgen of @SCSUHUSKIES_MH has been suspended 2 games for abuse of officials by @TheNCHC — Mick Hatten (@MickHatten) March 7, 2017

Borgen Isn’t a Victim

I’ve seen a few fans defend Borgen’s actions on twitter. First, Borgen’s actions are indefensible and unacceptable, in the NHL abuse of an officials carries a stiffer penalty. In my opinion, a two-game suspension is too short. Borgen should have been given a longer suspension. If I was the commissioner, Borgen wouldn’t touch the ice again this season and he’d miss the first series of the next season.

Borgen isn’t the victim here. He made a mistake and he’s going to pay for it. At the 3:56 mark of the third period, Borgen was assessed a two-minute minor for slashing and a Game Misconduct. Earlier in the game, Borgen was also given two minor penalties for roughing.

