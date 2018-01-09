Last night, during the BCS Championship game, Alabama reserve linebacker Mehki Brown’s lost it on the sidelines. During the third period, Brown drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty for punching Georgia’s Wyatt Payne on a special teams play.

Upon returning to the sidelines, Brown was chewed out by Alabama head coach Nick Sabin. After getting yelled at by Sabin, Brown snaps and goes after an assistant coach. Brown had to be restrained. You do have to wonder if Brown might have played his last game as a member of the Crimson Tide. He did return to the game to play on special teams. In all my years of watching football and playing the game, I’ve never seen anything like this.

Apparently Brown took exception to something an Alabama coach said to him, and then Brown decided yelling at the coach wasn't enough. He went after him too.