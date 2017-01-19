Today, I was looking at a few of the numbers. I like statistics because they tell a story you don’t always see on the ice. While I’ve read a number of comments how the University of North Dakota hockey team is struggling to find consistency. While that might be the case, I think there’re a few things we need to consider.

First, last year’s team set the bar very high. Second, I think Brad Schlossman said it best; last year’s team was a team that comes around about every 30 years.

I’ve been looking at the numbers and UND is 8-3-1 in the last 12 games. That’s not all that bad. Sure, they’ve had a tough time at home. During those 12 games, UND is 6-0-0 on the road. During the same time-period, they’re 2-3-1 at home. What’s more interesting is who UND beat on the road: SCSU (x2) B.C., Union, Nebraska-Omaha (2x). Historically, those are good hockey teams and tough teams to beat at home.

Obviously, the game against B.C. was at a neutral site, but still a good win on the road. Finally, winning non-conference games on the road is also good for the Pairwise Rankings. At the present time, UND is ranked seventh in the Pairwise Rankings.

National Numbers

Nationally, UND is ranked ninth in the nation in offense. Defensively, they’re ranked 11th in the nation. Special teams are a different animal. On the power play, they’re ranked 17th (21/105, 20.0%). On the penalty kill, they’re ranked 33rd (86/104, 82.7%) (statistics home).

If you look at UND’s numbers during the last 12 games The Hawks’ special team’s numbers are much better. On the power play, they’re ranked seventh clicking along at 25.9% and on the penalty kill, they’re ranked 12th killing 87.8% of the opposition’s power plays. One thing to remember, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish the season.

A few Fighting Hawks players are playing very well during these last 12 games. Team scoring leader, sophomore forward Shane Gersich has scored (10g-6a—16pts) and is ranked third in the nation in goal scoring. Freshman forward Tyson Jost has scored (7g-5-a—12pts) and is ranked 22nd in the nation in goal scoring. Keep in mind that he missed two games.

While junior All-American goalie Cam Johnson has been the focus of some angst. Johnson isn’t an area of concern. In the last 12 games, Johnson is 8-3-1, 1.86 GAA and .928 save percentage.

NCHC Numbers

Looking at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference statistics, UND is ranked second in the NCHC scoring 3.48 goals per game. Defensively, UND is ranked third in the NCHC giving up 2.30 goals against per game. UND leads the NCHC in scoring margin 1.17. UND is ranked third in the NCHC in penalty minutes taking 12.9 minutes per game.

Special teams: UND’s power play is ranked fourth in the NCHC scoring on 20.0 percent of their power plays. Finally, UND is ranked third in the nation on the penalty kill. UND is killing 82.7 percent of their opponent’s power plays.

NCHC Power Rankings Poll

Each week, there’s a number of writers and bloggers that participate in the NCHC Power Rankings Poll. Here are this week’s poll results. I included my ballot below.

) Denver 15-4-4 (13) Minnesota-Duluth 13-5-4 (2) North Dakota 13-7-3 Western Michigan 11-6-3 Miami 8-9-5 Cloud State 10-11-1 Nebraska-Omaha 13-8-3 Colorado College 6-14-2

My ballot, DU 1, UMD 2, UND 3, MU 4, WMU 5, UNO 6, SCSU 7, CC 8 https://t.co/OpsSxpJSAO — Eric J. Burton THW (@goon48) January 19, 2017

Fan here’s your chance, you can rank the NCHC teams. (click on the link to vote)