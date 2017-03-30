You can add Tucker Poolman to the list of players that have left UND early. The count is now up to three with Brock Boeser and Tyson Jost signing entry level contracts in the last week.

While not unexpected, the University of North Dakota will lose a great two-way defenseman. Tucker was a good 200-foot player, that was smart with the puck in both ends of the ice. His loss will be noticed next season.

During the offseason, the Winnipeg Jets wanted to sign Tucker Poolman to a professional contract. That didn’t happen and Tucker returned to UND for another season. For now, the Jets will have to wait. The Junior from East Grand Forks, MN, has some unfinished business before he leaves North Dakota. Tucker is a good student and a two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference team. He’s also on track to graduate after three years of school. There was also a chance to play with his younger brother.

From the Jets Official Release: – The Winnipeg Jets announced they have agreed to terms with defenseman Tucker Poolman on a one-year entry level contract with an annual value of $1,775,000. Poolman, 23, tallied 30 points (7G, 23A) in 38 games as a junior with the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks this season. He was selected the National College Hockey Conference Defensive Defenceman of the Year and named to the All-NCHC First Team and All-NCHC Tournament Team. Last year as a sophomore, he had 24 points (5G, 19A) in 40 games, as he helped UND capture the NCAA championship. He finished his career with the Fighting Hawks with 72 points (20G, 52A) in 118 games. Poolman will now undergo bi-lateral shoulder surgery with the first surgery coming later this week. His availability for Winnipeg Jets training camp will be determined upon completion of his second surgery.

In three season with UND, Poolman played in 118 games, scoring 20g-52a—72 points, he was also a plus-44.