As I mentioned in another blog post, during the offseason, the Winnipeg Jets wanted to sign Tucker Poolman to a professional contract. That didn’t happen and Tucker returned to the University of North Dakota for another season. For now, the Jets will have to wait.

The junior from East Grand Forks, MN, has some unfinished business before he leaves North Dakota. First, Tucker is a good student and a two-time NCHC Academic All-Conference team. Poolman is also on track to graduate after three years of school. Then there was also a chance to play with his younger brother.

This past weekend, junior defenseman Tucker Poolman did his best Kirby Pucket impersonation, he took the team on his back led them to victory. On Saturday night, Poolman had a career night scoring two goals, two assists for a four-point night. I can predict with great confidence that the Winnipeg Jets will again make a big push to sign Poolman after the season is over. Last weekend’s on-ice performance against the RedHawks had to turn some heads in Winnipeg.

The Poolman cleaning the pool, patio, and the house with this one. pic.twitter.com/0S8dXn6kKw — North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) March 5, 2017

The junior from East Grand Forks, MN, had a five-point weekend scoring two goals and three assists. Berry was impressed with the play of his junior defenseman, Poolman.

“He (Poolman) got called on to play a lot of hard, heavy minutes,” Berry said. “He’s a big imposing figure out there can play the game anyway that you want, offensive, hard, physical. He’s a leader back there for our group. I thought our whole backend played extremely well for the minutes that we played.”