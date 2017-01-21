You probably noticed that freshman All-World forward Tyson Jost didn’t play in the third period. It appears that Jost was hurt earlier in the game. If I had to guess, it was the play where he and a Bulldog went hard to the net, knocking it off its moorings. Both players appeared to make significant awkward contact with the net.

UND head coach Brad Berry didn’t seem all that concerned with the injury. It appeared that the coaching staff held him out as a precaution. It might have been a smart move.

“I haven’t checked yet,” coach Berry said. He’s going to get evaluated tonight and we’ll see where he’s at. He’s a warrior and knowing him, he’ll be ready to go (tomorrow night). I want to make sure with Mark Poolman and our staff that we evaluate him and see where he’s at.

“He (Jost) was laboring a little bit and he came back into the locker room and we talked to him a little bit,” coach Berry said. “He said that he wanted to give it a go. It was more of us than anything…as a staff – as a training staff to make sure that we did the right thing. He has the mentality of keeping going, but we have to do the right thing.”