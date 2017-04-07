(Photo Credit: Russell Hons Photography)

In a matter of 12 days, two former University of North Dakota hockey players scored their first NHL goal against the Minnesota Wild. First, it was Brock Boeser who scored his first NHL goal two days after his college season was ended by the BU Terriers.

Tonight, in his fourth NHL game, former UND forward Tyson Jost scored his first NHL goal against the Minnesota Wild. In four games with the Avalanche Jost has scored a single goal.

UND's Tyson Jost gets his first career goal for the Avalanche vs Wild pic.twitter.com/wOjP2PMmRC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 7, 2017

Even more interesting, and a potential bar trivia question, former UND forward Roco Grimaldi assisted Jost’s first NHL goal. It was also Grimaldi’s first NHL point of the season.