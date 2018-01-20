The University of North Dakota hockey team was attempting to halt a six-game losing streak to the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Unfortunately, that streak was extended with a 5-3 loss to the Bulldogs.

Traveling back in time, the Fighting Hawks haven’t beat the Bulldogs since they adopted the current Fighting Hawks logo. This current, horrific streak started on March 18, 2016, the Fighting Hawks haven’t beaten the Bulldogs. During that seven-game losing streak, UND has been outscored by the Bulldogs 30-13.

03-18-16 Minneapolis L, 2-4 NCHC Frozen Faceoff

10-28-16 Duluth L, 2-5 Iafallo 3 goals, 1 assist

10-29-16 Duluth L, 0-3 Miska 30-save shutout

01-20-17 Grand Forks L, 3-5 Tufte 2 goals

01-21-17 Grand Forks L, 0-4 Miska 29-save shutout

03-18-17 Minneapolis L, 3-4 NCHC Frozen Faceoff

01-19-18 Duluth L, 3-5 Parker Mackay 1 goal 2 assists

With the loss, North Dakota drops to 12-7-6 and 6-5-2-2 in the NCHC.