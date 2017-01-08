The University of North Dakota hockey team finished off the sweep against the Nebraska-Omaha with a 7-3 win in game two. On the weekend, The Fighting Hawks outscored the Mavericks 16-4. The Hawks have now won the last five games of the series by a combined score of 29-9 and are 14-7-1 all-time against the Mavericks. The two teams will play again at the end of the season.

Sophomore forward Brock Boeser (1g-2a—3pts) and freshmen forward Tyson Jost (2g-1a—3pts) again had multiple-point nights. Sophomore forward Shane Gersich extended his point streak to six games with an assist tonight (4g-2a—6pts). Sophomore defenseman Christian Wolaninm (2g-1a—3pts) has the first multiple-point game of his career. Finally, sophomore forward Jole Janatuinen has (0g-2a—2pts). Janatuinen now has three multi-point games on the season and two in a row. For the weekend, Janatuinen was (1g-3a—4pts).

UND now sits all alone in third place of the NCHC standings with 17 points. (box score)